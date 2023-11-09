Webinaire : Executive Master GEMM Change & Sustainability HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, 9 novembre 2023, Jouy-en-Josas.

Webinaire : Executive Master GEMM Change & Sustainability Jeudi 9 novembre, 12h30 HEC Paris sur inscription

The major in Change & Sustainability within the Global Executive Master in Management (GEMM) program focuses on how businesses can integrate sustainability into their overall strategy, daily operations, and corporate culture. It also addresses the challenges related to organizational change management in the context of sustainability. Participants learn to analyze the risks and opportunities associated with sustainable development, implement sustainable practices, and develop innovative strategies to promote sustainability.

To better understand the impact of such a program on your career advancement, we invite you to attend the presentation webinar scheduled for Thursday, November 9th, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM.

Françoise CHEVALIER & Bénédicte FAIVRE-TAVIGNOT, professeurs affiliées HEC Paris, vous présenteront le contenu et les spécificités de ce programme.

Rodolphe ZOUBEIDI, a training consultant, will also be present to explain the enrollment and financing details.

Embrace change to infuse new energy into your career by placing sustainable development at the core of your professional journey!

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines Île-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.hec.edu/en/news-room/webinaire-executive-master-gemm-change-sustainability-nov2023 »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-09T12:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-09T13:30:00+01:00

2023-11-09T12:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-09T13:30:00+01:00