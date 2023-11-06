Webinar : Maîtriser les fondamentaux de la finance HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, 6 novembre 2023, Jouy-en-Josas.

Webinar : Maîtriser les fondamentaux de la finance Lundi 6 novembre, 18h00 HEC Paris sur inscription

Do you need to improve your understanding of corporate finance key terms, tools & concepts ?

Our short program will give you the confidence to include the financial dimension in your decisions & demonstrate your full executive potential.

Patrick LEGLAND, Academic director at HEC Paris, has designed this program to help you reach your goals. Join him on November 6th 18:00 CET for an overview of the program!

Imre SZAPARY, Program Advisor, will also provide you with information on the application process and funding options.

Do not hesitate to join us!

Please note that this information session as this executive short program will be held in French. For English-speakers, we recommend the short executive program : Finance for non-financials executives.

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines Île-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.hec.edu/en/news-room/webinar-maitriser-les-fondamentaux-de-la-finance-nov2023 »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-06T18:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-06T19:30:00+01:00

2023-11-06T18:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-06T19:30:00+01:00