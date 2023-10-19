Informational webinar – Executive Certificate Business Performance Management HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, 19 octobre 2023, Jouy-en-Josas.

Informational webinar – Executive Certificate Business Performance Management Jeudi 19 octobre, 12h30 HEC Paris sur inscription

The Executive Certificate in Business Performance Management from HEC Paris Executive Education offers an in-depth training program designed to enable professionals to acquire essential skills for optimizing financial and non-financial performance management within businesses, combining renowned academic expertise with practical application.

To gain a better understanding of the impact of such a program on your career advancement, we invite you to attend this presentation webinar.

Anne FRISCH,affiliated professor at HEC Paris, will introduce the program’s content and specificities.

Christine PAPEIX, program advisor, will also provide information on enrollment and financing options.

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines Île-de-France

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-19T12:30:00+02:00 – 2023-10-19T14:00:00+02:00

