Crisis or changes in the Tech sector: what changes in the startup and VC ecosystem, followed by a presentation of SCALING FOR SUCCESS open program.

We are delighted to invite you to a conference that will focus on the current mutations of the tech sector and the evolutions of the financing ecosystem for innovative companies.

The 2022 statistics for startup funding indicate a significant decline. We also see a drop in the intermediate and sale values of these same startups. The question of liquidity is more important than ever, as the median time to sell a startup has increased to 9 years. In a nutshell, welcome to the world of increased risk and increasingly reduced liquidity!

This conference will be co-hosted by Ludovic DUPUY, CEO of Brennus Conseil, active Advisory Board Member, and President of the HEC Paris Alumni Club Angels, and Etienne KRIEGER, Affiliate Professor at HEC Paris and Academic Director of the HEC Challenge + and « Dirigeant PME : Innovation, Impact & Croissance » certificates, who will share their vision of the current changes.

The following topics will be addressed:

What new paradigm after a decade of euphoria?

Why is there a dip in valuations?

What are the consequences for you?

VC investment criteria: what is changing and what is not?

Is this the same configuration as when the Internet bubble burst?

Strategic and tactical agility: how to use it.

Advice to entrepreneurs in the fund

Please do not hesitate to join us!

To sign up please complet the form.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-05-23T16:00:00+02:00 – 2023-05-23T17:30:00+02:00

