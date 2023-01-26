Webinar – Master of Science X-HEC Entrepreneurs HEC Paris, 26 janvier 2023, Jouy-en-Josas.

Webinar – Master of Science X-HEC Entrepreneurs Jeudi 26 janvier 2023, 12h00 HEC Paris

sur inscription

Sign up for this 1-hour webinar to get a substantial insight into our Master of Science X-HEC Entrepreneur course.

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines Île-de-France

Sign up for this 1-hour webinar to get a substantial insight into our Master of Science X-HEC Entrepreneur course.

Co-presented with a current student, the first half will consist in an overview of the program. Casting light on the curriculum, you will discover our wide-ranging subjects as well as supporting events, projects, seminars, and study trips that will guide your studies to maximize your HEC experience. From our exemplary careers services to experience working in an Incubator, our program is well-rounded to equip you for the professional sphere. Practical points, including the application process, accommodation and finance will also be detailed.

The second half of this webinar will be devoted to a valuable Q&A, signaling your opportunity to ask any unanswered questions you might have, for you to have a clear vision of the program and the university. Responding to your queries will be a current Master of Science X-HEC Entrepreneur student, ensuring that you receive the most pertinent and authentic answers possible.

The result? A thorough understanding of what life as an Master of Science X-HEC Entrepreneur student at HEC would look like, enabling you to make a fully-informed choice about your future.



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-01-26T12:00:00+01:00

2023-01-26T13:00:00+01:00