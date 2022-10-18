HEC Paris’ MSc Innovation and Entrepreneurship Admissions Webinar HEC Paris, 18 octobre 2022, Jouy-en-Josas.

Join us to discover HEC Paris’ MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship and its Executive track at the Admissions Webinar on October 18, 2022!

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas

This is a great opportunity to get more information about both degrees and the application process. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session with Coursera Enrollment Counselors, where you will have the opportunity to have your questions answered.

