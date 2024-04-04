HEC Paris EMBA Information Session HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, jeudi 4 avril 2024.

HEC Paris EMBA Information Session HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas Jeudi 4 avril, 12h00

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2024-04-04 12:00

Fin : 2024-04-04 13:30

HEC Paris EMBA Information Session Jeudi 4 avril, 12h00 1

https://hec-fr.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_paAWySoFS06blkuhsaWwwg#/registration

Learn more about the HEC Paris EMBA – Ranked #7 EMBA by the Financial Times 2023.

Join our upcoming virtual HEC Paris Executive MBA Info Session featuring current EMBA students!

This online session will cover everything you might want to know about the EMBA Program at HEC Paris. Our recruitment team will discuss our unique program features, our typical EMBA class profile, our career resources for executives, our customizable curriculum, our admissions process, and more!

We’ll be joined by current EMBA students who will share their experiences in the program & the impact that HEC has had on their personal and professional development.

If you have specific questions you’d like to ask during the session, we’ll be able to answer them live during a dedicated Q&A.

We look forward to seeing you online soon!

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines