Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

HEC Paris EMBA – Breakfast Information Session – April 5th HEC Alumni

Catégorie d’Évènement:
HEC Paris EMBA - Breakfast Information Session - April 5th HEC Alumni

HEC Paris EMBA – Breakfast Information Session – April 5th HEC Alumni, vendredi 5 avril 2024.

HEC Paris EMBA – Breakfast Information Session – April 5th HEC Alumni Vendredi 5 avril, 08h30

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :
Début : 2024-04-05 08:30
Fin : 2024-04-05 10:30

HEC Paris EMBA – Breakfast Information Session – April 5th Vendredi 5 avril, 08h30 1
https://events.blackthorn.io/en/7R4PSv67/g/TfEa077k3N/hec-paris-emba-breakfast-information-session-april-5th-5a267R97Gh1/overview

Join us in central Paris for a Breakfast Information Session with Executive MBA Alumni and current students on April 5th!

During this morning session, you’ll have the chance to learn more about the EMBA program and our global network of business leaders. Our Recruitment team will be there and will be happy to answer any of your questions regarding the admissions process and more.

Before we confirm all final details for the breakfast, we ask that you Introduce Yourself by filling our online form. Once you’ve done that, and completed the registration form below, we’ll be in contact to let you know all the event details.

If you have any questions about our EMBA program in the meantime, please don’t hesitate to email Patrick Glasgow from the Marketing Team at glasgow@hec.fr

We look forward to meeting you in person!

Please note, this session will take place in English.

HEC Alumni 9 Av. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 75008 Paris Quartier du Faubourg-du-Roule 75008 Paris

UNIDIVERS

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 500 000 et 1,3 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 1 et 2,5 millions.
Ne recevant aucune aides à la presse par le ministère de la Culture, malgré des demandes répétées, si vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :
don unidivers
MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.
Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099