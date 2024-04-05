HEC Paris EMBA – Breakfast Information Session – April 5th HEC Alumni, vendredi 5 avril 2024.

Début : 2024-04-05 08:30

Fin : 2024-04-05 10:30

https://events.blackthorn.io/en/7R4PSv67/g/TfEa077k3N/hec-paris-emba-breakfast-information-session-april-5th-5a267R97Gh1/overview

Join us in central Paris for a Breakfast Information Session with Executive MBA Alumni and current students on April 5th!

During this morning session, you’ll have the chance to learn more about the EMBA program and our global network of business leaders. Our Recruitment team will be there and will be happy to answer any of your questions regarding the admissions process and more.

Before we confirm all final details for the breakfast, we ask that you Introduce Yourself by filling our online form. Once you’ve done that, and completed the registration form below, we’ll be in contact to let you know all the event details.

If you have any questions about our EMBA program in the meantime, please don’t hesitate to email Patrick Glasgow from the Marketing Team at glasgow@hec.fr

We look forward to meeting you in person!

Please note, this session will take place in English.

HEC Alumni 9 Av. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 75008 Paris Quartier du Faubourg-du-Roule 75008 Paris