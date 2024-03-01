HBC NANTES / DIJON H ARENA – PALAIS DES SPORTS BEAULIEU Nantes, vendredi 1 mars 2024.

HBC NANTES / DIJON H ARENA – PALAIS DES SPORTS BEAULIEU Nantes
HBC NANTES / DIJON COMPLEXE SPORTIF MANGIN BEAULIEU LIQUI MOLY STARLIGUE SAISON 2023/2024 Les DATES ET HORAIRES indiqués sur les billets ne sont pas définitifs, les informations sont susceptibles de modifications par la ligue, il appartient à la personne qui achète le billet de se tenir informée des éventuels changements concernant la rencontre.
Tarif : 19.50 – 46.50 euros.
Début : 2024-03-01 à 20:00
H ARENA – PALAIS DES SPORTS BEAULIEU RUE Rene VIVIANI 44200 Nantes 44