CONCERT DU TRIO JEREZ LE CAM MOCIUCA TRETIAN AU CHÂTEAU DE GOULAINE Allée du Château, 7 mai 2023, Haute-Goulaine.

L’association des Amis du Château de Goulaine organise un concert du Trio Gerardo JEREZ LE CAM Lacob MACIUCA et mihai TRETIAN.

2023-05-07 à ; fin : 2023-05-07 . .

Allée du Château

Haute-Goulaine 44115 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



The association of the Friends of the Castle of Goulaine organizes a concert of the Trio Gerardo JEREZ LE CAM Lacob MACIUCA and mihai TRETIAN

La asociación de los Amigos del Castillo de Goulaine organiza un concierto del Trío Gerardo JEREZ LE CAM Lacob MACIUCA y mihai TRETIAN

Der Verein der Freunde des Château de Goulaine organisiert ein Konzert des Trios Gerardo JEREZ LE CAM Lacob MACIUCA und mihai TRETIAN

