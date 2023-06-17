Festival Sorbidean Parc Eihartzea, 17 juin 2023, Hasparren.

La Fabrique Affamée, compagnie de théâtre installée à Hasparren depuis 9 ans, vous invite à pousser les portes de son chapiteau et porter un autre regard sur le parc Eihartzea. Durant une semaine, des artistes présenteront des étapes, des moments, des premières, des explorations de leurs nouvelles créations. C’est le pari de ce festival. Faire rencontrer le public et les artistes au moment de leur création. Un moment fragile, mais aussi un moment où tout est possible, où l’invention, la folie ont toute leur place. Une occasion rare de venir découvrir la naissance d’un projet, les hésitations, la recherche artistique.

Plus que des spectacles, nous voulons créer une rencontre autour d’un spectacle. Entre ceux qui le fabriquent et ceux qui le regardent et en sont touchés..

2023-06-17 à ; fin : 2023-06-17 23:00:00. EUR.

Parc Eihartzea

Hasparren 64240 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



La Fabrique Affamée, a theater company settled in Hasparren since 9 years, invites you to push the doors of its big top and to have another look on the Eihartzea park. During one week, artists will present stages, moments, premieres, explorations of their new creations. This is the challenge of this festival. To make meet the public and the artists at the moment of their creation. A fragile moment, but also a moment where everything is possible, where invention and madness have their place. A rare opportunity to discover the birth of a project, the hesitations, the artistic research.

More than shows, we want to create a meeting around a show. Between those who make it and those who watch it and are touched by it.

La Fabrique Affamée, compañía de teatro afincada en Hasparren desde hace 9 años, le invita a abrir de par en par las puertas de su carpa y echar otro vistazo al parque Eihartzea. Durante una semana, los artistas presentarán escenarios, momentos, estrenos y exploraciones de sus nuevas creaciones. Este es el reto de este festival. Reunir al público y a los artistas en el momento de su creación. Un momento frágil, pero también un momento donde todo es posible, donde la invención y la locura tienen su lugar. Una ocasión única para descubrir el nacimiento de un proyecto, las vacilaciones, la búsqueda artística.

Más que espectáculos, queremos crear un encuentro en torno a un espectáculo. Entre los que lo hacen y los que lo ven y se conmueven con él.

La Fabrique Affamée, eine Theatergruppe, die seit neun Jahren in Hasparren ansässig ist, lädt Sie ein, die Türen ihres Zeltes zu öffnen und einen anderen Blick auf den Eihartzea-Park zu werfen. Eine Woche lang werden die Künstler Etappen, Momente, Premieren und Erkundungen ihrer neuen Kreationen präsentieren. Das ist die Herausforderung dieses Festivals. Das Publikum und die Künstler im Moment ihrer Entstehung zusammenzubringen. Ein zerbrechlicher Moment, aber auch ein Moment, in dem alles möglich ist, in dem die Erfindung und der Wahnsinn ihren Platz haben. Eine seltene Gelegenheit, die Entstehung eines Projekts, das Zögern und die künstlerische Suche zu entdecken.

Wir wollen mehr als nur Aufführungen, wir wollen eine Begegnung rund um eine Aufführung schaffen. Zwischen denen, die es machen, und denen, die es sehen und davon berührt werden.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-28 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque