HARDKAZE FESTIVAL 2023 THE UNDERWORLD ZENITH SUD, 11 mars 2023, MONTPELLIER.

ONKAZE présente : ce spectacle. Dear Hardkazers, The force has been released creating a whirl bringing you to a mystical world, join us in the underworld. Hardkaze Festival – The Underworld est le 5eme anniversaire du plus prestigieux festival de Hardmusic en France, un évènement qui se distingue par sa scénographie et son show lumière unique en France. Une édition qui part à la découverte d’un Atlantide réveillé par une force antique libérée par les hardkazers lors de notre dernière épopée. > N-vitral > Hysta > Warface > Rebelion > Soulblast > Korskakoff vs Re-Style > Cryogenic > Noisecontrollers > Neophyte vs The Viper > Empira > STV > MC Tellem Hardkaze Festival

ZENITH SUD MONTPELLIER DOMAINE DE GRAMMONT Herault

