Hard Day’s Night / Nuit pop 60’s & British Beat SUPERSONIC Paris, vendredi 16 février 2024.

Le vendredi 16 février 2024

de 23h00 à 06h00

.Public adolescents adultes. payant Ticket : 6 EUR

WELCOME TO SUPERSONIC

Concerts gratuits, et nuits rock à Paris !

Hard Day’s Night

Entre Twist, Rock et Soul, le Supersonic vous donne rendez-vous dans les 60’s pour danser toute la nuit sur les meilleurs sons Pop 60s et British Beat !

Live Tribute à 1h00 de The Notions

DJ Set Pop 60’s

Si tu aimes…

The Beatles / The Rolling Stones / The Kinks / The Beach Boys / The Easybeats / Nancy Sinatra / The Animals / The Ronettes / The Monkeys / Herman’s Hermits / The Supremes / The Isley Brothers / James Brown / Ray Charles / The Zombies / Jefferson Airplane / The Mamas & the Papas / …

———————————

Entrée à 6€ de 23h à 2h (puis 10€ jusqu’à 6h)

• Vestiaire au 2ème étage

• Entrée interdite aux mineur.e.s

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

———————————

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)

Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)

Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)

Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo



Contact : https://fb.me/e/1MDlkTKiZ https://fb.me/e/1MDlkTKiZ https://link.dice.fm/f7250bf9b6f4

Hard Day’s Night / Nuit pop 60’s & British Beat