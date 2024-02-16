Hard Day’s Night / Nuit pop 60’s & British Beat SUPERSONIC Paris
Hard Day’s Night / Nuit pop 60’s & British Beat SUPERSONIC Paris, vendredi 16 février 2024.
Le vendredi 16 février 2024
de 23h00 à 06h00
.Public adolescents adultes. payant Ticket : 6 EUR
WELCOME TO SUPERSONIC
Concerts gratuits, et nuits rock à Paris !
Hard Day’s Night
Entre Twist, Rock et Soul, le Supersonic vous donne rendez-vous dans les 60’s pour danser toute la nuit sur les meilleurs sons Pop 60s et British Beat !
Live Tribute à 1h00 de The Notions
DJ Set Pop 60’s
Si tu aimes…
The Beatles / The Rolling Stones / The Kinks / The Beach Boys / The Easybeats / Nancy Sinatra / The Animals / The Ronettes / The Monkeys / Herman’s Hermits / The Supremes / The Isley Brothers / James Brown / Ray Charles / The Zombies / Jefferson Airplane / The Mamas & the Papas / …
———————————
Entrée à 6€ de 23h à 2h (puis 10€ jusqu’à 6h)
• Vestiaire au 2ème étage
• Entrée interdite aux mineur.e.s
• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr
———————————
SUPERSONIC
9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris
Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)
SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris
Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)
Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)
Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)
Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo
Contact : https://fb.me/e/1MDlkTKiZ https://fb.me/e/1MDlkTKiZ https://link.dice.fm/f7250bf9b6f4
Hard Day’s Night / Nuit pop 60’s & British Beat
