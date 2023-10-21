Baptêmes poneys – ateliers soins du poney Haras national du Pin Le Pin-au-Haras, 21 octobre 2023, Le Pin-au-Haras.

Le Pin-au-Haras,Orne

Les jours de spectacle, les enfants peuvent monter à poney. Les petits Cavaliers en herbe accompagnés de leurs parents et sous l’attention d’une animatrice – suivront un circuit ponctué de jeux et passeront un bon moment avec leur nouvel ami… le Poney !

L’atelier soins du poney, pansage est également possible aux mêmes horaires.

Prestations possibles tous les jours de spectacle

En avril : les samedis et dimanches à 16h – jeudi à 15h

En mai : week-end et jours fériés à 16h – jeudi 4/05 à 15h

En juin : jeudi à 15h – dimanche à 16h

Du 9 au 30 juillet : les mardis, mercredi, jeudi et dimanche

Du 1er au 27 aout : du mardi au vendredi et les dimanches

En Septembre : les dimanches.

Activités réservées aux enfants (jusqu’à 12 ans)..

Samedi 2023-10-21 10:30:00 fin : 2023-11-05 17:00:00. .

Haras national du Pin Le Pin-au-Haras

Le Pin-au-Haras 61310 Orne Normandie



On show days, the little budding riders – accompanied by their parents and under the

accompanied by their parents and under the care of an animator – will follow a circuit punctuated with games and will have a good time with their new friend… the Pony!

The pony care and grooming workshop is also available at the same time.

Possible services every day of the show

Activities reserved for children (up to 12 years old).

Los días de espectáculo, los niños pueden montar en poni. Los pequeños jinetes en ciernes, acompañados por sus padres y bajo los cuidados de un animador, seguirán un circuito jalonado de juegos y se lo pasarán en grande con su nuevo amigo… ¡el poni!

El taller de cuidado y aseo del poni también está disponible a la misma hora.

Servicios posibles todos los días del espectáculo

En abril: sábados y domingos a las 16 h – jueves a las 15 h

En mayo: fines de semana y festivos a las 16.00 h – jueves 4/05 a las 15.00 h

En junio: jueves a las 15.00 h – domingo a las 16.00 h

Del 9 al 30 de julio: martes, miércoles, jueves y domingos

Del 1 al 27 de agosto: de martes a viernes y domingos

En septiembre: domingos

Actividades reservadas a los niños (hasta 12 años).

An den Tagen der Aufführungen können die Kinder auf Ponys reiten. Die kleinen Nachwuchsreiter werden in Begleitung ihrer Eltern und unter der Aufsicht einer Betreuerin – einem Rundkurs mit Spielen folgen und eine schöne Zeit mit ihrem neuen Freund verbringen … dem Pony!

Der Workshop « Ponypflege » ist ebenfalls zu denselben Zeiten möglich.

Leistungen sind an allen Vorstellungstagen möglich

Im April: samstags und sonntags um 16 Uhr – donnerstags um 15 Uhr

Im Mai: an Wochenenden und Feiertagen um 16 Uhr – Donnerstag, 4.5. um 15 Uhr

Im Juni: Donnerstag um 15 Uhr – Sonntag um 16 Uhr

Vom 9. bis 30. Juli: dienstags, mittwochs, donnerstags und sonntags

Vom 1. bis 27. August: dienstags bis freitags und sonntags

Im September: sonntags.

Aktivitäten nur für Kinder (bis 12 Jahre).

