Exposition RUADES Haras national du Pin Le Pin-au-Haras, 8 juillet 2023, Le Pin-au-Haras.

Le Pin-au-Haras,Orne

Exposition RUADES !

Cinq street artistes brossent le cheval au Haras national du Pin.

Pour la première fois de son histoire, le Haras national du Pin vous propose de découvrir l’univers de cinq street artistes dans une

exposition indoor/outdoor, du 8 juillet au 5 novembre 2023. Une autre manière de découvrir le Haras du Pin !

De la bombe aérosol, au collage réversible ou encore la peinture acrylique, venez admirer le travail de ces cinq artistes.

Découvrez ou redécouvrez le street art, aussi appelé «art urbain», ce mouvement d’expression artistique contemporain éphémère, pourtant significatif, à travers le message porté par les artistes. À l’image de Banksy au Royaume-Uni, Keith Haring aux Etats-Unis, ou encore de Miss.Tic en France !.

Vendredi 2023-07-08 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-05 18:00:00. .

Haras national du Pin

Le Pin-au-Haras 61310 Orne Normandie



Exposición RUADES

Cinco artistas callejeros repasan los caballos en la Yeguada Nacional Le Pin.

Por primera vez en su historia, el Haras national du Pin le invita a descubrir el universo de cinco artistas callejeros en una exposición indoor/outdoor

exposición interior/exterior, del 8 de julio al 5 de noviembre de 2023. Otra forma de descubrir el Haras Nacional del Pin

De las latas de aerosol al collage reversible, pasando por la pintura acrílica, venga a admirar la obra de estos cinco artistas.

Descubra o redescubra el street art, también llamado « arte urbano », este movimiento efímero pero significativo de la expresión artística contemporánea, a través del mensaje que transmiten los artistas. Como Banksy en el Reino Unido, Keith Haring en Estados Unidos o Miss.Tic en Francia

Ausstellung RUADES!

Fünf Street Artists bürsten das Pferd im Haras national du Pin.

Zum ersten Mal in seiner Geschichte bietet Ihnen der Nationalgestüt Haras du Pin die Möglichkeit, die Welt von fünf Street Artists in einer Ausstellung zu entdecken

indoor-/Outdoor-Ausstellung vom 8. Juli bis zum 5. November 2023. Eine andere Art, den Haras du Pin zu entdecken!

Von der Spraydose über die reversible Collage bis hin zur Acrylfarbe – bewundern Sie die Arbeit dieser fünf Künstler.

Entdecken oder wiederentdecken Sie die Street Art, auch « Urban Art » genannt, diese kurzlebige, aber dennoch bedeutende zeitgenössische künstlerische Ausdrucksbewegung durch die von den Künstlern getragene Botschaft. So wie Banksy in Großbritannien, Keith Haring in den USA oder Miss.Tic in Frankreich!

