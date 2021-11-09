Haneke Twins / gva / post punk Urgence Disk Records, 9 novembre 2021, Genève.

Haneke Twins / gva / post punk

Urgence Disk Records, le mardi 9 novembre à 19:00

Haneke Twins is a band from Geneva, Switzerland formed in 2018 by CERN scientists. The band draws inspiration from a large variety of post-punk/new-wave bands, along with modern post-punk revival and math rock artists. The name is a homage to the great Austrian film director. Paschalis Vichoudis (vocals) Stefanos Leontsinis (guitars) Andrés G. Delannoy (guitars, vocals) Paul Aspell (bass) Emil Koulouris (drums, vocals) [https://haneketwins.com/](https://haneketwins.com/) Voir moins

Prix LIbre Pour Les Artistes

Haneke Twins is a band from Geneva, Switzerland formed in 2018 by CERN scientists. The band draws inspiration from a large variety of post-punk/new-wave bands

Urgence Disk Records 4 place des volontaires 1204 Genève Genève Jonction



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-11-09T19:00:00 2021-11-09T19:30:00