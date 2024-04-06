Handball Match Royan vs Lezay Espace Cordouan Royan, samedi 6 avril 2024.

Handball Match Royan vs Lezay Espace Cordouan Royan Charente-Maritime

Entente Royan St Georges Handball Honneur Régional Masculins vs Lezay.

+ à 15h U15 féminines vs Oléron 17h U18 masculins 2 vs St Xandre 21h Seniors féminines 1 vs St Hilaire.

.

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-04-06 19:00:00

fin : 2024-04-06

Espace Cordouan 24 rue Henri Dunant

Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

L’événement Handball Match Royan vs Lezay Royan a été mis à jour le 2024-03-05 par Mairie de Royan