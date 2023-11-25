Marché de noël au Valdecie Hameau de l’Église Bricquebec-en-Cotentin, 25 novembre 2023, Bricquebec-en-Cotentin.

Bricquebec-en-Cotentin,Manche

La magie de noël vous attend

Marché de noël entièrement couvert dans la salle communale du Valdecie.

45 exposants – Buvette – Restauration – Animations – Tombola

Présence du Père noël durant les deux jours, visites surprises d’Olaf, spectacle des scintillantes du Cotentin, pêche à la hotte.

Vous pourrez également réaliser gratuitement votre toupie en bois sur le vélo magique….

Samedi 2023-11-25 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-26 19:00:00. .

Hameau de l’Église Le Valdecie

Bricquebec-en-Cotentin 50260 Manche Normandie



The magic of Christmas awaits you

Fully covered Christmas market in the Valdecie village hall.

45 exhibitors ? Refreshments ? Catering ? Entertainment ? Tombola

Santa Claus will be present on both days, with surprise visits from Olaf, a show by the Cotentin glitterati, and fishing in the hood.

You can also make your own free wooden spinning top on the magic bike?

La magia de la Navidad te espera

Mercado de Navidad totalmente cubierto en el ayuntamiento de Valdecie.

45 expositores ? Refrescos ? Catering ? Animación ? Tómbola

Papá Noel estará presente los dos días, junto con visitas sorpresa de Olaf, un espectáculo de las bengalas Cotentin y pesca en el capó.

También podrá fabricar gratis su propia peonza de madera en la bicicleta mágica?

Der Zauber von Weihnachten erwartet Sie

Vollständig überdachter Weihnachtsmarkt in der Gemeindehalle von Valdecie.

45 Aussteller ? Erfrischungsstände ? Verpflegung ? Animationen ? Tombola

Der Weihnachtsmann ist an beiden Tagen anwesend, Olaf kommt zu Besuch, die Glitzerkünstler von Cotentin treten auf, und es wird geangelt.

Außerdem können Sie auf dem magischen Fahrrad kostenlos einen Holzkreisel bauen

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par OT Cotentin