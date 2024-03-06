ICI COMMENCE LA MER Hameau de Cornèze Couffoulens, 6 mars 2024, Couffoulens.

Couffoulens,Aude

COLLECTIF SUR LA CIME DES ACTES

THEATRE – DES 6 ANS

DUREE 50 MINUTES

DANS LE CADRE DE SCENE D’ENFANCE DANS L’AUDE

Gabrielle habite un village en bord de mer. Presque chaque jour, elle joue sur la plage avec Joséphine, son ours en peluche. Mais par un beau matin d’automne, alors que la mer est plus agitée que d’habitude, Joséphine est emportée par une vague. Bricoleuse et pleine d’imagination, Gabrielle va alors ramasser des objets échoués, apportés par la mer, pour fabriquer un bateau et partir à la recherche de son ours en peluche. Commence alors un voyage initiatique extraordinaire, au cours duquel Gabrielle va rencontrer de nombreux personnages, et comprendre les enjeux autour des questions environnementales .Au bout de son périple, nous assistons à la naissance d’un personnage, Recyclon, fait à partir d’objets du sixième continent. Ainsi, ce personnage incarne les possibilités et l’imagination de Gabrielle face au défi qu’elle rencontre.

Entre prise de conscience de la folie des Hommes, émerveillement envers la beauté de la nature et joyeuses espérances quant aux nombreuses solutions à mettre en place, Ici commence la mer est un conte moderne résolument ludique et optimiste.

Conception, mise en scène

Romain Picquart

Interprétation

Sixtine Leroy – Julien Meynier

Construction du décor

Atelier du TDLV.

2024-03-06 17:00:00 fin : 2024-03-06 . EUR.

Hameau de Cornèze

Couffoulens 11250 Aude Occitanie



COLLECTIF SUR LA CIME DES ACTES

THEATER – AGES 6 AND UP

DURATION 50 MINUTES

AS PART OF SCENE D’ENFANCE DANS L’AUDE

Gabrielle lives in a seaside village. Almost every day, she plays on the beach with Joséphine, her teddy bear. But one fine autumn morning, when the sea is rougher than usual, Joséphine is swept away by a wave. Gabrielle?s imaginative handicraft skills enable her to collect washed-up objects from the sea, build a boat and set off in search of her teddy bear. This is the start of an extraordinary journey of initiation, during which Gabrielle meets a host of characters, and comes to understand the issues surrounding environmental questions. At the end of her journey, we witness the birth of a character, Recyclon, made from objects from the sixth continent. This character embodies Gabrielle?s possibilities and imagination in the face of the challenges she encounters.

Between awareness of man?s folly, wonder at the beauty of nature and joyful hope for the many solutions to be found, Ici commence la mer is a resolutely playful and optimistic modern tale.

Conceived and directed by

Romain Picquart

Performance

Sixtine Leroy – Julien Meynier

Set construction

TDLV workshop

COLLECTIF SUR LA CIME DES ACTES

TEATRO – A PARTIR DE 6 AÑOS

DURACIÓN 50 MINUTOS

EN EL MARCO DE SCENE D’ENFANCE DANS L’AUDE

Gabrielle vive en un pueblo junto al mar. Casi todos los días juega en la playa con Joséphine, su osito de peluche. Pero una hermosa mañana de otoño, cuando el mar está más agitado de lo habitual, una ola arrastra a Joséphine. Gracias a sus imaginativas habilidades artesanales, Gabrielle recoge objetos del mar, construye una barca y sale en busca de su osito. Este es el comienzo de un extraordinario viaje de iniciación, durante el cual Gabrielle conocerá a multitud de personajes y comprenderá las cuestiones relacionadas con el medio ambiente. Al final de su viaje, asistimos al nacimiento de un personaje, Recyclon, hecho con objetos del sexto continente. Este personaje encarna las posibilidades y la imaginación de Gabrielle ante los retos a los que se enfrenta.

Entre la conciencia de la locura del hombre, el asombro ante la belleza de la naturaleza y la alegre esperanza de encontrar muchas soluciones, Ici commence la mer es un cuento moderno decididamente lúdico y optimista.

Diseñado y dirigido por

Romain Picquart

Actuación

Sixtine Leroy – Julien Meynier

Construcción del decorado

Taller TDLV

KOLLEKTIV AUF DEM GIPFEL DER TATEN

THEATER – AB 6 JAHREN

DAUER 50 MINUTEN

IM RAHMEN VON SCENE D’ENFANCE DANS L’AUDE

Gabrielle wohnt in einem Dorf am Meer. Fast jeden Tag spielt sie am Strand mit Josephine, ihrem Teddybären. Doch an einem schönen Herbstmorgen, an dem das Meer rauer ist als sonst, wird Josephine von einer Welle mitgerissen. Gabrielle ist eine fantasievolle Bastlerin und sammelt angeschwemmte Gegenstände, die das Meer mit sich bringt, um ein Boot zu bauen und nach ihrem Teddybären zu suchen. Es beginnt eine außergewöhnliche Initiationsreise, auf der Gabrielle viele verschiedene Charaktere kennenlernt und die Herausforderungen des Umweltschutzes versteht. Am Ende ihrer Reise erleben wir die Geburt einer Figur, Recyclon, die aus Gegenständen vom sechsten Kontinent hergestellt wurde. Diese Figur verkörpert Gabrielles Möglichkeiten und ihre Vorstellungskraft angesichts der Herausforderungen, denen sie sich gegenübersieht.

Zwischen der Erkenntnis, dass die Menschen verrückt sind, dem Erstaunen über die Schönheit der Natur und der freudigen Hoffnung auf zahlreiche Lösungen ist Ici commence la mer ein modernes Märchen, das durch und durch verspielt und optimistisch ist.

Konzept, Regie

Romain Picquart

Darsteller

Sixtine Leroy – Julien Meynier

Bau des Bühnenbildes

Atelier des TDLV

Mise à jour le 2023-09-11 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / Arts Vivants 11