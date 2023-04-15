Les légendes de Hambye en Playmobil ® 7 Route de l’Abbaye, 15 avril 2023, Hambye.

Après le succès des « Abbayes de Normandie en Playmobil® » en 2022, la municipalité de Hambye a souhaité commander au collectionneur Jean-Philippe Broussin une mise en scène de 3 légendes liées à Hambye : Le Dragon de la Hougue-Bie, La chambre du meurtre et Les Trois Fées.

Deux maquettes seront présentées à la chapelle Sainte-Thérèse dans le bourg, la troisième sera visible dans le scriptorium de l’abbaye.

Exposition proposée par la Commune de Hambye dans le cadre du projet De Hambye à Jersey..

Vendredi 2023-04-15 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-08 12:00:00. .

7 Route de l’Abbaye

Hambye 50450 Manche Normandie



After the success of the « Abbeys of Normandy in Playmobil® » in 2022, the municipality of Hambye wanted to commission the collector Jean-Philippe Broussin to stage a production of 3 legends linked to Hambye: The Dragon of Hougue-Bie, The Murder Room and The Three Fairies.

Two models will be presented in the Sainte-Thérèse chapel in the town, the third will be visible in the scriptorium of the abbey.

Exhibition proposed by the Commune of Hambye within the framework of the project From Hambye to Jersey.

Tras el éxito de las « Abadías de Normandía en Playmobil® » en 2022, el municipio de Hambye quiso encargar al coleccionista Jean-Philippe Broussin la puesta en escena de 3 leyendas vinculadas a Hambye: El Dragón de Hougue-Bie, La Cámara del Asesinato y Las Tres Hadas.

Dos maquetas se presentarán en la capilla Sainte-Thérèse de la ciudad, la tercera podrá verse en el scriptorium de la abadía.

Exposición propuesta por el Ayuntamiento de Hambye en el marco del proyecto De Hambye a Jersey.

Nach dem Erfolg der « Abbayes de Normandie en Playmobil® » im Jahr 2022 wollte die Gemeinde Hambye den Sammler Jean-Philippe Broussin mit einer Inszenierung von 3 Legenden beauftragen, die mit Hambye verbunden sind: Der Drache von La Hougue-Bie, Die Mordkammer und Die drei Feen.

Zwei Modelle werden in der Kapelle Sainte-Thérèse im Ort ausgestellt, das dritte wird im Skriptorium der Abtei zu sehen sein.

Die Ausstellung wird von der Gemeinde Hambye im Rahmen des Projekts De Hambye à Jersey angeboten.

