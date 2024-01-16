Afterwork ENAC Alumni chapter Germany Hambourg Hambourg, mardi 16 janvier 2024.

Dear members of the German chapter,

Following the call we had en of November, we propose to organise our first afterworks of 2024 in order to meet some other members of the German network. The two dates are:

– Tuesday, 16th January 2024 (Augsburg: Dragos / Cologne? / Hamburg?)

– Tuesday, 19th March 2024 (South Germany: city is TBD / Cologne? / Hamburg?)

More informations to come.

