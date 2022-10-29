Halloween night party Orthez Orthez
10 place d’Armes Corral Café Orthez Pyrnes-Atlantiques Corral Café 10 place d’Armes
2022-10-29 19:00:00 – 2022-10-29
19h à 21h : Karaoké d’Halloween.
De 22h à 1h du matin : Halloween house party. Mix by Gino.
+33 5 59 67 10 60
dernière mise à jour : 2022-10-10 par