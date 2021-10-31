Halloween au Parc aux rapaces de Madiran Aire-sur-l’Adour Aire-sur-l'Adour
Aire-sur-l'Adour Landes
Tout le week-end, de 10h30 à 18h, venez frissonner en vous risquant dans notre parcours hanté!
Vin chaud et chocolat chaud.
Tarif réduit pour ceux qui viendront costumés.
+33 6 85 95 80 51
Parc aux rapaces
dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-15 par