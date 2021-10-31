Halloween au Parc aux rapaces de Madiran Aire-sur-l’Adour, 30 octobre 2021, Aire-sur-l'Adour.

Halloween au Parc aux rapaces de Madiran 2021-10-30 – 2021-10-31 Parce aux rapaces de Madiran 65700 SAINT-LANNE
Aire-sur-l’Adour Landes

  Tout le week-end, de 10h30 à 18h, venez frissonner en vous risquant dans notre parcours hanté!
Vin chaud et chocolat chaud.
Tarif réduit pour ceux qui viendront costumés.

+33 6 85 95 80 51

Parc aux rapaces

