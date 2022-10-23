HALLOWEEN À L’ANTRE DU DRAK : POTIONS ANTI MONSTRE
2022-10-23 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2022-10-23 16:00:00 16:00:00
Tout le mois, profitez d’ateliers et animations spéciales !
Création de sorcières – Ateliers potions – Soirée loup-garou – Soirée contée – Concours de costumes – Démonstrations – Bonbons et bien d’autres choses
Atelier à partir de 6 ans
(4 places disponibles par atelier)
