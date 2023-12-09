Marché de Noël Halles Pouillon, 9 décembre 2023, Pouillon.

Pouillon,Landes

Rendez-vous les 9 et 10 décembre à Pouillon à la Halle pour le traditionnel marché de Noël. Le samedi de 10h à 18h et le dimanche de 10h à 16h. Nombreux exposants. Animations le samedi et le dimanche. Buvette et restauration sur place. Jeux en bois XXL en libre accès. Restauration sur place..

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-10 . .

Halles

Pouillon 40350 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Join us in Pouillon on December 9 and 10 at the Halle for the traditional Christmas market. Saturday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Numerous exhibitors. Entertainment on Saturday and Sunday. Refreshments and snacks on site. Free access to XXL wooden games. Catering on site.

Únase a nosotros en Pouillon los días 9 y 10 de diciembre en el Halle para asistir al tradicional mercado navideño. Sábado de 10.00 a 18.00 h. y domingo de 10.00 a 16.00 h. Numerosos expositores. Animaciones el sábado y el domingo. Refrescos y comida in situ. Acceso gratuito a los juegos de madera XXL. Catering in situ.

Treffen Sie sich am 9. und 10. Dezember in Pouillon in der Halle für den traditionellen Weihnachtsmarkt. Am Samstag von 10:00 bis 18:00 Uhr und am Sonntag von 10:00 bis 16:00 Uhr. Zahlreiche Aussteller. Animationen am Samstag und Sonntag. Getränke und Speisen vor Ort. XXL-Holzspiele zur freien Verfügung. Verpflegung vor Ort.

