Marche de 24h en relais Halle Saint-Pardoux-la-Rivière, 9 décembre 2023, Saint-Pardoux-la-Rivière.

Saint-Pardoux-la-Rivière,Dordogne

Marche de 24h en relais. Boucle de 2,5km ouverte à tous. Se munir d’une lampe frontale et d’un gilet fluorescent. Au profit du Téléthon. Départ samedi à 11h sous la halle..

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-10 . EUR.

Halle

Saint-Pardoux-la-Rivière 24470 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



24h relay walk. 2.5km loop open to all. Bring a headlamp and fluorescent vest. In aid of the Telethon. Start Saturday at 11am under the covered market.

Marcha de relevos de 24 horas. Un bucle de 2,5 km abierto a todos. Llevar linterna frontal y chaleco fluorescente. A beneficio del Teletón. Salida el sábado a las 11h bajo el mercado cubierto.

24-Stunden-Marsch in einer Staffel. 2,5 km lange Schleife, die für alle offen ist. Stirnlampe und Leuchtweste mitbringen. Zu Gunsten des Telethon. Start am Samstag um 11 Uhr unter der Markthalle.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-14 par Parc Naturel Régional Périgord-Limousin