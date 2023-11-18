Salon de la Femme Halle Saint-Astier
Salon de la Femme Halle Saint-Astier, 18 novembre 2023, Saint-Astier.
Saint-Astier,Dordogne
Exposants : produits bien-être, lithothérapie, thérapeute, artisanat, textile…
10h-18h, halle
Entrée libre
AEA 06 74 82 86 14 / 06 21 02 59 64.
Halle Place de la République
Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Exhibitors: wellness products, lithotherapy, therapists, crafts, textiles?
10 am – 6 pm, hall
Free admission
AEA 06 74 82 86 14 / 06 21 02 59 64
Expositores: productos de bienestar, litoterapia, terapeutas, artesanía, textiles, etc
de 10.00 a 18.00 h, pabellón
Entrada gratuita
AEA 06 74 82 86 14 / 06 21 02 59 64
Aussteller: Wellnessprodukte, Lithotherapie, Therapeuten, Kunsthandwerk, Textilien?
10-18 Uhr, Halle
Freier Eintritt
AEA 06 74 82 86 14 / 06 21 02 59 64
