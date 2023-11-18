Salon de la Femme Halle Saint-Astier Catégories d’Évènement: Dordogne

Saint-Astier Salon de la Femme Halle Saint-Astier, 18 novembre 2023, Saint-Astier. Saint-Astier,Dordogne Exposants : produits bien-être, lithothérapie, thérapeute, artisanat, textile… 10h-18h, halle

Entrée libre AEA 06 74 82 86 14 / 06 21 02 59 64.

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-19 18:00:00. .

Halle Place de la République

Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Exhibitors: wellness products, lithotherapy, therapists, crafts, textiles? 10 am – 6 pm, hall

Free admission AEA 06 74 82 86 14 / 06 21 02 59 64 Expositores: productos de bienestar, litoterapia, terapeutas, artesanía, textiles, etc de 10.00 a 18.00 h, pabellón

Entrada gratuita AEA 06 74 82 86 14 / 06 21 02 59 64 Aussteller: Wellnessprodukte, Lithotherapie, Therapeuten, Kunsthandwerk, Textilien? 10-18 Uhr, Halle

Freier Eintritt AEA 06 74 82 86 14 / 06 21 02 59 64 Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par Vallée de l’Isle Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Dordogne, Saint-Astier Autres Lieu Halle Adresse Halle Place de la République Ville Saint-Astier Departement Dordogne Lieu Ville Halle Saint-Astier latitude longitude 45.1452371;0.52855175

Halle Saint-Astier Dordogne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-astier/