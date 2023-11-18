Salon de la Femme Halle Saint-Astier, 18 novembre 2023, Saint-Astier.

Saint-Astier,Dordogne

Exposants : produits bien-être, lithothérapie, thérapeute, artisanat, textile…

10h-18h, halle
Entrée libre

AEA 06 74 82 86 14 / 06 21 02 59 64.
2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-19 18:00:00. .
Halle Place de la République
Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Exhibitors: wellness products, lithotherapy, therapists, crafts, textiles?

10 am – 6 pm, hall
Free admission

AEA 06 74 82 86 14 / 06 21 02 59 64

Expositores: productos de bienestar, litoterapia, terapeutas, artesanía, textiles, etc

de 10.00 a 18.00 h, pabellón
Entrada gratuita

AEA 06 74 82 86 14 / 06 21 02 59 64

Aussteller: Wellnessprodukte, Lithotherapie, Therapeuten, Kunsthandwerk, Textilien?

10-18 Uhr, Halle
Freier Eintritt

AEA 06 74 82 86 14 / 06 21 02 59 64

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par Vallée de l’Isle