MARCHE DE NOËL Halle Madiran, 17 décembre 2023, Madiran.

Madiran,Hautes-Pyrénées

Lou Mercat de Madiran organise un Marché de Noël festif :

Les producteurs, les exposants parmi lesquels des artisans, artistes, écrivains, seront présents sous la halle du village et sur la place Doussine, pour le plaisir des grands et des petits.

Une ambiance musicale et dynamique, un spectacle de danse, des ateliers pour les enfants, et le clou du spectacle, l’arrivée du Père Noël en calèche à 11h00 !!!!!

L’association TAM accueillera le Père Noël pour une distribution de cadeaux aux enfants présents.

Une restauration sur place sera proposée par Julie Diez, traiteur habituel du Mercat, qui proposera un plat chaud pour le déjeuner. Tout au long de la journée, des crêpes, des marrons grillés, de la barbe à papa, du vin chaud, du jus de raisin, des gâteaux, réjouiront les papilles des gourmands.

Venez nombreux !.

2023-12-17 09:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 16:00:00. EUR.

Halle MADIRAN

Madiran 65700 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Lou Mercat de Madiran organizes a festive Christmas Market:

Producers and exhibitors, including craftsmen, artists and writers, will be on hand in the village hall and Place Doussine, for the enjoyment of young and old alike.

A lively musical atmosphere, a dance show, workshops for children, and the highlight of the show, the arrival of Santa Claus in a horse-drawn carriage at 11:00 am !!!!!

The TAM association will welcome Santa Claus and distribute gifts to the children present.

On-site catering will be provided by Julie Diez, Mercat?s regular caterer, with a hot dish for lunch. Throughout the day, crêpes, roasted chestnuts, cotton candy, mulled wine, grape juice and cakes will delight the taste buds of those with a sweet tooth.

Come one, come all!

Lou Mercat de Madiran organiza un Mercado Navideño festivo:

Productores y comerciantes, artesanos, artistas y escritores, se darán cita en el salón del pueblo y en la plaza Doussine para el disfrute de grandes y pequeños.

Un animado ambiente musical, un espectáculo de danza, talleres para niños y, como colofón, la llegada de Papá Noel en coche de caballos a las 11.00 h. !!!!!

La asociación TAM dará la bienvenida a Papá Noel y repartirá regalos a los niños presentes.

El catering in situ correrá a cargo de Julie Diez, encargada habitual del Mercat, que servirá un plato caliente para el almuerzo. Durante todo el día se ofrecerán crepes, castañas asadas, algodón de azúcar, vino caliente, zumo de uva y pasteles.

Vengan todos

Lou Mercat de Madiran organisiert einen festlichen Weihnachtsmarkt :

Produzenten, Aussteller, darunter Kunsthandwerker, Künstler und Schriftsteller, werden in der Dorfhalle und auf dem Place Doussine vertreten sein, um Groß und Klein zu erfreuen.

Eine musikalische und dynamische Atmosphäre, eine Tanzshow, Workshops für Kinder und als Höhepunkt die Ankunft des Weihnachtsmannes in einer Kutsche um 11.00 Uhr !!!!!

Der Verein TAM wird den Weihnachtsmann empfangen, um Geschenke an die anwesenden Kinder zu verteilen.

Für das leibliche Wohl sorgt Julie Diez, die Stammkundin des Mercat, mit einem warmen Mittagsgericht. Den ganzen Tag über werden Crêpes, geröstete Kastanien, Zuckerwatte, Glühwein, Traubensaft und Kuchen die Geschmacksnerven der Feinschmecker erfreuen.

Kommen Sie zahlreich!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65