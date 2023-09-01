Concert Folk Halle Laruns, 1 septembre 2023, Laruns.

Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

The Folk Box, ce sont deux sublimes voix accompagnées d’une guitare acoustique. The Folk Box nous propose un répertoire de reprise, original et très personnel.

De nombreux standards du rock, de la folk et de la variété internationale tel que Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, Ben Harper….

2023-09-01 fin : 2023-10-01 . EUR.

Halle

Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Folk Box are two sublime voices accompanied by an acoustic guitar. The Folk Box offer a repertoire of original, highly personal covers.

Their repertoire features a host of rock, folk and international variety standards, including Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, Ben Harper…

The Folk Box son dos voces sublimes acompañadas por una guitarra acústica. The Folk Box ofrecen un repertorio de versiones originales y muy personales.

Su repertorio incluye un sinfín de estándares de rock, folk y variedades internacionales, como Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan y Ben Harper.

The Folk Box, das sind zwei wunderschöne Stimmen, die von einer akustischen Gitarre begleitet werden. The Folk Box bietet uns ein originelles und sehr persönliches Repertoire an Coverversionen.

Zahlreiche Standards aus Rock, Folk und internationaler Vielfalt wie Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, Ben Harper…

Mise à jour le 2023-08-21 par OT Vallée d’Ossau Pyrénées