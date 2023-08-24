Animation cirque Halle Laruns, 24 août 2023, Laruns.

Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Olivier Fraslin vous propose une animation familiale dans laquelle il met à disposition pour petits et grands son matériel de jonglage et d’équilibre, venez essayer les célèbres balles, les diabolos ou encore le fameux monocycle..

2023-08-24 à ; fin : 2023-08-24 20:00:00. .

Halle

Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Olivier Fraslin proposes a family animation in which he puts at the disposal of young and old his juggling and balancing equipment. Come and try the famous balls, the diabolos or the famous unicycle.

Olivier Fraslin ofrecerá un espectáculo familiar para grandes y pequeños con su equipo de malabares y equilibrios. Venga a probar las famosas pelotas, diábolos y monociclo.

Olivier Fraslin bietet Ihnen eine Familienanimation, in der er sein Jonglier- und Gleichgewichtsmaterial für Groß und Klein zur Verfügung stellt. Probieren Sie die berühmten Bälle, Diabolos oder auch das berühmte Einrad aus.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-31 par OT Vallée d’Ossau Pyrénées