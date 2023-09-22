Vocàlia dals Palhons Halle du Rivet, Levens (06), 22 septembre 2023, .

Vocàlia dals Palhons Vendredi 22 septembre, 19h00 Halle du Rivet, Levens (06) 5€ ou 4 Nissarts monnaie locale

Le vendredi 22 septembre à 19 heures à la Halle du Rivet à Levens, Nissa Pantai organise un balèti dans le cadre de la 5ème édition du Vocàlia dals Palhons, un festival paraîné par Christian BEZET!

Programme de cette soirée:

19h00: Ouverture de la buvette et du stand de produits (chacun peut apporter quelque chose à manger)

20h30: Balèti avec "Lu Barbalùcou" et "Du Tütt"

L’entrée est à 5€ ou 4 Nissarts et gratuite pour les -18 ans.

Pour plus d’informations, vous pouvez contacter directement Nissa Pantai:

Par téléphone au 06 46 62 74 93

Par courriel à info@nissapantai.org

Nous vous invitons à écouter Ràdio Nissa Pantai sur Internet et même sur Androïd grâce à notre application pour smartphones.

– version en levençan (òc):

So divendres 22 de setembre a 19 orai a sa Plaça cubèrta dal Rivet a Levenç, Nissa Pantai organiza un balèti en sel’encastre de sa 5a edicion dal Vocàlia dals Palhons, un festenal pairinejat da Crestian BEZET!

Programa d’aquesta seraa:

19h00: Dubertura de sa begüá e dal banc de produches (cadun porrà portar quarquaren da manjar)

20h30: Balèti emb "Lu Barbalucos" e "Du Tütt"

Sel’intraa es a 5€ ò 4 Nissarts e a gratis per si -18 ans.

Per mai d’informacions, polètz contactar dirèctament Nissa Pantai: – Per telefòn al 06 46 62 74 93

Per corrièl a info@nissapantai.org

Vos conviam Ràdio Nissa Pantai sus Internet e mai sus Androïd gràcias a sa nòstra aplicacion per esmartfòns.source : événement Vocàlia dals Palhons publié sur AgendaTrad

Halle du Rivet, Levens (06) 58, Route de Duranus

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-22T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-22T23:00:00+02:00

