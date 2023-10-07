Drôle de journée. Halle du port Le Teich
Drôle de journée. Halle du port Le Teich, 7 octobre 2023, Le Teich.
Le Teich,Gironde
Un moment convivial en famille autour d’activités sur le thème de l’art et du recyclage, pour les petits et les grands.
10h – Petit déjeuner offert par la municipalité
10h30 et toute la journée – Ateliers et activités sur l’art et le reclyclage
15h30 – Spectacle musical
Pique-nique géant, bar à sirops… »
Entrée libre.
Tout public..
2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-07 16:30:00. .
Halle du port
Le Teich 33470 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
A family-friendly event with activities on the theme of art and recycling, for young and old alike.
10am – Breakfast hosted by the municipality
10:30 am and all day – Workshops and activities on art and recycling
3:30pm – Musical show
Giant picnic, syrup bar… »
Free admission.
Open to all.
Un evento para toda la familia con actividades sobre el tema del arte y el reciclaje, para grandes y pequeños.
10.00 h – Desayuno ofrecido por el ayuntamiento
10.30 h y todo el día – Talleres y actividades sobre arte y reciclaje
15.30 h – Espectáculo musical
Picnic gigante, bar de siropes… »
Entrada gratuita.
Abierto a todos.
Ein geselliger Moment mit der Familie rund um Aktivitäten zum Thema Kunst und Recycling für Groß und Klein.
10 Uhr – Frühstück, das von der Stadtverwaltung angeboten wird
10:30 Uhr und den ganzen Tag – Workshops und Aktivitäten zum Thema Kunst und Recycling
15.30 Uhr – Musikalische Aufführung
Riesenpicknick, Sirupbar… »
Freier Eintritt.
Für alle Altersgruppen.
Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par OT Le Teich