Drôle de journée. Halle du port Le Teich, 7 octobre 2023, Le Teich.

Le Teich,Gironde

Un moment convivial en famille autour d’activités sur le thème de l’art et du recyclage, pour les petits et les grands.

10h – Petit déjeuner offert par la municipalité

10h30 et toute la journée – Ateliers et activités sur l’art et le reclyclage

15h30 – Spectacle musical

Pique-nique géant, bar à sirops… »

Entrée libre.

Tout public..

2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-07 16:30:00. .

Halle du port

Le Teich 33470 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A family-friendly event with activities on the theme of art and recycling, for young and old alike.

10am – Breakfast hosted by the municipality

10:30 am and all day – Workshops and activities on art and recycling

3:30pm – Musical show

Giant picnic, syrup bar… »

Free admission.

Open to all.

Un evento para toda la familia con actividades sobre el tema del arte y el reciclaje, para grandes y pequeños.

10.00 h – Desayuno ofrecido por el ayuntamiento

10.30 h y todo el día – Talleres y actividades sobre arte y reciclaje

15.30 h – Espectáculo musical

Picnic gigante, bar de siropes… »

Entrada gratuita.

Abierto a todos.

Ein geselliger Moment mit der Familie rund um Aktivitäten zum Thema Kunst und Recycling für Groß und Klein.

10 Uhr – Frühstück, das von der Stadtverwaltung angeboten wird

10:30 Uhr und den ganzen Tag – Workshops und Aktivitäten zum Thema Kunst und Recycling

15.30 Uhr – Musikalische Aufführung

Riesenpicknick, Sirupbar… »

Freier Eintritt.

Für alle Altersgruppen.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par OT Le Teich