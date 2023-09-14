YOGA Halle des Sports Villefort, 14 septembre 2023, Villefort.

Villefort,Lozère

Avec Eva Brillo, nouvelle intervenante yoga; voici son approche de la discipline:

« Le Yoga Vinyasa, c’est une exploration du corps rythmée par la respiration, et un enchaînement des postures plus ou moins rapide. Une pratique dynamique et énergisante….

2023-09-14 fin : 2023-09-14 20:15:00. EUR.

Halle des Sports

Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie



With Eva Brillo, new yoga instructor; here’s her approach to the discipline:

« Vinyasa yoga is an exploration of the body, punctuated by breathing, and a sequence of postures of varying speeds. A dynamic and energizing practice…

Eva Brillo, nuestra nueva instructora de yoga, explica su enfoque de la disciplina:

« Vinyasa yoga es una exploración del cuerpo, marcada por la respiración y una serie de posturas a diferentes velocidades. Una práctica dinámica y energizante…

Eva Brillo, die neue Yogalehrerin, stellt ihre Herangehensweise an Yoga vor:

« Vinyasa-Yoga ist eine Erkundung des Körpers im Rhythmus der Atmung und eine mehr oder weniger schnelle Abfolge von Körperhaltungen. Eine dynamische und energiespendende Praxis…

