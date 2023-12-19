Le marché de Léon Halle de Prudhomat Prudhomat, 3 décembre 2023, Prudhomat.

Prudhomat,Lot

Artisanat gourmand et local
Petite restauration et bar organisé par l’association le CAP, collectif pour l’autonomie te le partage.
2023-12-19 16:00:00 fin : 2023-12-19 20:00:00. .
Halle de Prudhomat
Prudhomat 46130 Lot Occitanie

Gourmet and local crafts
Snacks and a bar organized by the CAP association (collectif pour l’autonomie te le partage)

Gastronomía y artesanía local
Aperitivos y bar organizados por la asociación CAP (collectif pour l’autonomie te le partage)

Feinschmecker- und lokales Kunsthandwerk
Kleine Snacks und eine Bar, organisiert von der Vereinigung le CAP, collectif pour l’autonomie te le partage (Kollektiv für Autonomie und Teilen)

Mise à jour le 2023-11-29 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne