Le marché de Léon Halle de Prudhomat Prudhomat, 3 décembre 2023, Prudhomat.

Prudhomat,Lot

Artisanat gourmand et local

Petite restauration et bar organisé par l’association le CAP, collectif pour l’autonomie te le partage.

2023-12-19 16:00:00 fin : 2023-12-19 20:00:00. .

Halle de Prudhomat

Prudhomat 46130 Lot Occitanie



Gourmet and local crafts

Snacks and a bar organized by the CAP association (collectif pour l’autonomie te le partage)

Gastronomía y artesanía local

Aperitivos y bar organizados por la asociación CAP (collectif pour l’autonomie te le partage)

Feinschmecker- und lokales Kunsthandwerk

Kleine Snacks und eine Bar, organisiert von der Vereinigung le CAP, collectif pour l’autonomie te le partage (Kollektiv für Autonomie und Teilen)

Mise à jour le 2023-11-29 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne