Le marché de Léon Halle de Prudhomat Prudhomat
Prudhomat,Lot
Artisanat gourmand et local
Petite restauration et bar organisé par l’association le CAP, collectif pour l’autonomie te le partage.
2023-12-19 16:00:00 fin : 2023-12-19 20:00:00. .
Halle de Prudhomat
Prudhomat 46130 Lot Occitanie
Gourmet and local crafts
Snacks and a bar organized by the CAP association (collectif pour l’autonomie te le partage)
Gastronomía y artesanía local
Aperitivos y bar organizados por la asociación CAP (collectif pour l’autonomie te le partage)
Feinschmecker- und lokales Kunsthandwerk
Kleine Snacks und eine Bar, organisiert von der Vereinigung le CAP, collectif pour l’autonomie te le partage (Kollektiv für Autonomie und Teilen)
