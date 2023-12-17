Rando de Noël de Lalbenque Halle de la mairie Lalbenque, 17 décembre 2023, Lalbenque.

Lalbenque,Lot

Le VTT Lalbenque organise sa 3ème rando de Noël (VTT, Marche, Course à pied) avant les vacances de Noël. Ce sera le dimanche 17/12 à 8h30.

Cette rando est axée sur le côté festif : déguisements bienvenus (père Noel, mère Noël…)

Les marches de 9, 13 ou 18km vous mèneront sur des chemins près de Lalbenque dans le Quercy Blanc.

Les même parcours seront utilisés pour un trail nature.

La boucle marche de 18km pourra être faite par les enfants de -10 ans en Vtt. (Petits lutins)

Deux boucles de 23 ou de 30km permettront aux débutants de s’initier au VTT (La père noël)

Deux boucles de 47 ou 54km sont destinées à ceux qui en veulent plus et qui ont les jambes (La père fouettard)

Pour finir une trace GPS d’environ 60km sera destinée aux plus techniques d’entre vous (La Krampus). Elle vous mènera vers le Mont St Cyr pour faire quelques belles descentes. A faire au GPS et avec un seul RAVITO sur ce parcours.

Cette rando sera suivie d’une collation : vin chaud (chocolat chaud pour les enfants) soupe au fromage, cabécou, dessert

Tombola , récompenses (Le plus jeune, le plus vieux, le plus joli déguisement…)

Le père Noël sera là et baladera les enfants en calèche de 11h30 à 13h30

Les majorettes de Caussade feront une démonstration.

Pré-inscriptions par téléphone au 07.87.96.79.25, par mail à vttlalbenque@hotmail.com ou sur le site HelloAsso : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/vtt-lalbenque/evenements/rando-de-noel-lalbenque-2-1?fbclid=IwAR0SapqmndUo6GEQw3pPKjlWQs-Bn_JqNuX3KofcRUrf5wnONie5h02s4tU.

2023-12-17 08:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 16:30:00. 10 EUR.

Halle de la mairie

Lalbenque 46230 Lot Occitanie



VTT Lalbenque is organizing its 3rd Christmas rando (mountain biking, walking, running) before the Christmas vacations. It will take place on Sunday 17/12 at 8:30 am.

This rando is all about festivities: masquerade costume welcome (Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus?)

The 9, 13 or 18km walks will take you along paths near Lalbenque in the Quercy Blanc region.

The same routes will be used for a nature trail.

The 18km walking loop can be done by children under 10 on mountain bikes (Petits lutins)

Two loops of 23 or 30km will enable beginners to try mountain biking (La père noël)

Two loops of 47 or 54km are for those who want more and have the legs (La père fouettard)

Finally, a GPS track of around 60km is designed for the more technical among you (La Krampus). It will take you up to Mont St Cyr for some great descents. To be done with GPS and a single RAVITO on this route.

This hike will be followed by a snack: mulled wine (hot chocolate for children), cheese soup, cabécou, dessert..

Tombola, prizes (youngest, oldest, prettiest costume…)

Santa Claus will be on hand to give children a ride in his horse-drawn carriage from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m

The Caussade majorettes will give a demonstration.

Pre-registration by telephone on 07.87.96.79.25, by e-mail at vttlalbenque@hotmail.com or on the HelloAsso website: https://www.helloasso.com/associations/vtt-lalbenque/evenements/rando-de-noel-lalbenque-2-1?fbclid=IwAR0SapqmndUo6GEQw3pPKjlWQs-Bn_JqNuX3KofcRUrf5wnONie5h02s4tU

La VTT de Lalbenque organiza su 3er rando navideño (bicicleta de montaña, marcha y carrera) antes de las vacaciones de Navidad. Tendrá lugar el domingo 17/12 a las 8h30.

Esta marcha es toda fiesta: se admiten disfraces (Papá Noel, la Sra. Noel, etc.)

Los recorridos de 9, 13 o 18 km le llevarán por senderos cercanos a Lalbenque, en la región de Quercy Blanc.

Se utilizarán las mismas rutas para un sendero natural.

Los niños menores de 10 años podrán realizar el circuito de 18 km en bicicleta de montaña (Petits lutins)

Dos bucles de 23 o 30 km darán a los principiantes la oportunidad de probar la bicicleta de montaña (La père noël)

Dos circuitos de 47 o 54 km para los que quieren más y tienen piernas (La père fouettard)

Por último, hay un circuito GPS de 60 km para los ciclistas más técnicos (La Krampus). Te llevará al Mont St Cyr, donde podrás disfrutar de magníficos descensos. Utiliza tu GPS y una RAVITO en esta ruta.

Después de esta ruta, habrá un tentempié: vino caliente (chocolate caliente para los niños), sopa de queso, cabécou, postre..

Tómbola, premios (el más joven, el más mayor, el disfraz más bonito…)

De 11.30 a 13.30 h, Papá Noel paseará a los niños en su coche de caballos

Las majorettes de Caussade harán una demostración.

Preinscripción por teléfono al 07.87.96.79.25, por correo electrónico a vttlalbenque@hotmail.com o en la página web de HelloAsso: https://www.helloasso.com/associations/vtt-lalbenque/evenements/rando-de-noel-lalbenque-2-1?fbclid=IwAR0SapqmndUo6GEQw3pPKjlWQs-Bn_JqNuX3KofcRUrf5wnONie5h02s4tU

Der VTT Lalbenque organisiert seine dritte Weihnachtswanderung (Mountainbike, Wandern, Laufen) vor den Weihnachtsferien. Die Veranstaltung findet am Sonntag, den 17.12. um 8:30 Uhr statt.

Diese Wanderung ist auf die festliche Seite ausgerichtet: Verkleidungen sind willkommen (Weihnachtsmann, Weihnachtsfrau?)

Die Wanderungen von 9, 13 oder 18 km führen Sie über Wege in der Nähe von Lalbenque im Quercy Blanc.

Die gleichen Strecken werden auch für einen Naturtrail genutzt.

Der 18 km lange Rundweg kann von Kindern unter 10 Jahren mit dem Mountainbike zurückgelegt werden (kleine Kobolde)

Zwei Schleifen von 23 oder 30 km ermöglichen es Anfängern, mit dem Mountainbiken zu beginnen (La père noël)

Zwei Schleifen von 47 oder 54 km sind für diejenigen gedacht, die mehr wollen und die Beine dafür haben (Der Einpeitscher)

Schließlich gibt es noch einen 60 km langen GPS-Track für die technisch versiertesten unter Ihnen (La Krampus). Er führt Sie zum Mont St Cyr, wo Sie einige schöne Abfahrten machen können. Diese Strecke ist mit GPS und nur einem RAVITO zu bewältigen.

Auf diese Wanderung folgt ein Imbiss: Glühwein (heiße Schokolade für die Kinder), Käsesuppe, Cabécou, Dessert

Tombola, Auszeichnungen (Der Jüngste, der Älteste, die schönste Verkleidung…)

Der Weihnachtsmann wird da sein und die Kinder von 11:30 bis 13:30 Uhr in einer Kutsche herumfahren

Die Majoretten aus Caussade werden eine Vorführung geben.

Voranmeldungen per Telefon unter 07.87.96.79.25, per E-Mail an vttlalbenque@hotmail.com oder auf der HelloAsso-Website: https://www.helloasso.com/associations/vtt-lalbenque/evenements/rando-de-noel-lalbenque-2-1?fbclid=IwAR0SapqmndUo6GEQw3pPKjlWQs-Bn_JqNuX3KofcRUrf5wnONie5h02s4tU

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par OT CVL Lalbenque – Limogne