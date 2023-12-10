MARCHÉ DE NOËL HALLE COUVERTE Fourquevaux
Fourquevaux,Haute-Garonne
Venez découvrir de nombreux stands aux couleurs de Noël !.
2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 18:00:00. .
HALLE COUVERTE
Fourquevaux 31450 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Come and discover the many stalls decorated in the colors of Christmas!
Venga y descubra un sinfín de puestos engalanados con los colores de la Navidad
Entdecken Sie zahlreiche Stände, die in weihnachtlichen Farben erstrahlen!
