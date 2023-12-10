MARCHÉ DE NOËL HALLE COUVERTE Fourquevaux, 10 décembre 2023, Fourquevaux.

Fourquevaux,Haute-Garonne

Venez découvrir de nombreux stands aux couleurs de Noël !.

2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 18:00:00. .

HALLE COUVERTE

Fourquevaux 31450 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Come and discover the many stalls decorated in the colors of Christmas!

Venga y descubra un sinfín de puestos engalanados con los colores de la Navidad

Entdecken Sie zahlreiche Stände, die in weihnachtlichen Farben erstrahlen!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE