Animation musicale Halle Bernadette Jougleux Cambo-les-Bains, 1 juillet 2023, Cambo-les-Bains.

Cambo-les-Bains,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Organisé par l’Union commerciale et artisanale de Cambo-les-Bains.

De 17h à 19h, Défilé Banda et Makilari (De l’église à la halle Bernadette Jougleux),

De 19h à 20h, Concert KRAFT (Rock alternatif),

De 20h30 à 22h, Concert JESSE COOL (Reggae),

À 22h, DJ RAKSAX.

JESSE COOL et DJ RAKSAX proviennent d’un collectif bayonnais LE BAL DU SAMEDI SOIR qui réuni des passionnés de musique..

Halle Bernadette Jougleux Impasse de la Gendarmerie

Cambo-les-Bains 64250 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Organized by the Union commerciale et artisanale de Cambo-les-Bains.

From 5pm to 7pm, Banda and Makilari Parade (From the church to the Bernadette Jougleux hall),

7pm to 8pm, Concert by KRAFT (Alternative Rock),

From 8.30pm to 10pm, Concert JESSE COOL (Reggae),

10pm, DJ RAKSAX.

JESSE COOL and DJ RAKSAX come from the Bayonne collective LE BAL DU SAMEDI SOIR, a group of music enthusiasts.

Organizado por la Union commerciale et artisanale de Cambo-les-Bains.

De 17h a 19h, Desfile de Bandas y Makilari (De la iglesia al mercado Bernadette Jougleux),

De 19h a 20h, Concierto KRAFT (Rock alternativo),

De 20h30 a 22h, Concierto de JESSE COOL (Reggae),

A las 22h, DJ RAKSAX.

JESSE COOL y DJ RAKSAX proceden del colectivo de Bayona LE BAL DU SAMEDI SOIR, un grupo de aficionados a la música.

Organisiert von der Union commerciale et artisanale de Cambo-les-Bains (Handels- und Handwerkerverband von Cambo-les-Bains).

Von 17 Uhr bis 19 Uhr, Umzug Banda und Makilari (von der Kirche zur Halle Bernadette Jougleux),

Von 19.00 bis 20.00 Uhr, Konzert KRAFT (Alternative Rock),

Von 20.30 bis 22.00 Uhr, Konzert JESSE COOL (Reggae),

Um 22 Uhr, DJ RAKSAX.

JESSE COOL und DJ RAKSAX stammen aus dem Kollektiv LE BAL DU SAMEDI SOIR in Bayonne, das Musikliebhaber zusammenbringt.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-08 par OT Cambo les Bains