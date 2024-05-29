ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCE HALLE AUX GRAINS Toulouse, 29 mai 2024, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

LES GRANDS INTERPRÈTES

Alexandre Kantorow, second round ! Le flamboyant virtuose transcende l’élégiaque second concerto de Chopin..

2024-05-29 fin : 2024-05-29 . 30 EUR.

HALLE AUX GRAINS Place Dupuy

Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



THE GREAT PERFORMERS

Alexandre Kantorow, round two! The flamboyant virtuoso transcends Chopin?s elegiac Second Concerto.

LOS GRANDES INTÉRPRETES

Alexandre Kantorow, ¡segundo asalto! El flamante virtuoso trasciende el elegíaco Segundo Concierto de Chopin.

DIE GROSSEN INTERPRETEN

Alexandre Kantorow, zweite Runde! Der flammende Virtuose transzendiert das elegische zweite Konzert von Chopin.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE