ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCE HALLE AUX GRAINS Toulouse
ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCE HALLE AUX GRAINS Toulouse, 29 mai 2024, Toulouse.
Toulouse,Haute-Garonne
LES GRANDS INTERPRÈTES
Alexandre Kantorow, second round ! Le flamboyant virtuose transcende l’élégiaque second concerto de Chopin..
2024-05-29 fin : 2024-05-29 . 30 EUR.
THE GREAT PERFORMERS
Alexandre Kantorow, round two! The flamboyant virtuoso transcends Chopin?s elegiac Second Concerto.
LOS GRANDES INTÉRPRETES
Alexandre Kantorow, ¡segundo asalto! El flamante virtuoso trasciende el elegíaco Segundo Concierto de Chopin.
DIE GROSSEN INTERPRETEN
Alexandre Kantorow, zweite Runde! Der flammende Virtuose transzendiert das elegische zweite Konzert von Chopin.
