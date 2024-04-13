MARTHA ARGERICH – DONG-HYECK LIM HALLE AUX GRAINS Toulouse, 13 avril 2024, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

LES GRANDS INTERPRÈTES

De l’intime au spectaculaire, du pathétique à l’exalté, Martha Argerich et Dong-Hyek Lim visitent le répertoire du piano dédoublé..

2024-04-13 fin : 2024-04-13 . 30 EUR.

HALLE AUX GRAINS Place Dupuy

Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



THE GREAT PERFORMERS

From the intimate to the spectacular, from the pathetic to the exalted, Martha Argerich and Dong-Hyek Lim visit the repertoire of the split piano.

LOS GRANDES INTÉRPRETES

De lo íntimo a lo espectacular, de lo patético a lo exaltado, Martha Argerich y Dong-Hyek Lim visitan el repertorio del piano partido.

DIE GROSSEN INTERPRETEN

Von intim bis spektakulär, von pathetisch bis exaltiert – Martha Argerich und Dong-Hyek Lim besuchen das Repertoire des gespaltenen Klaviers.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE