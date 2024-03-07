RENAUD CAPUÇON – DAVID FRAY HALLE AUX GRAINS Toulouse, 7 mars 2024, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

LES GRANDS INTERPRÈTES

Le romantisme heureux, ainsi pourrait s’intituler le programme conçu par Renaud Capuçon et David Fray. Autour de la Sonate « à Kreutzer » de Beethoven, les sonates et le Rondo brillant de Schubert convoquent l’aura lumineuse de Mozart..

2024-03-07 fin : 2024-03-07 . 30 EUR.

HALLE AUX GRAINS Place Dupuy

Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



THE GREAT INTERPRETERS

Happy Romanticism: such is the title of the program conceived by Renaud Capuçon and David Fray. Around Beethoven?s Kreutzer Sonata, Schubert?s sonatas and brilliant Rondo summon the luminous aura of Mozart.

LOS GRANDES INTÉRPRETES

Romanticismo feliz podría ser el título del programa concebido por Renaud Capuçon y David Fray. En torno a la Sonata Kreutzer de Beethoven, las sonatas de Schubert y el brillante Rondo evocan el aura luminosa de Mozart.

DIE GROSSEN INTERPRETEN

Glückliche Romantik – so könnte man das von Renaud Capuçon und David Fray zusammengestellte Programm betiteln. Rund um Beethovens Kreutzer-Sonate, Schuberts Sonaten und das brillante Rondo beschwören die leuchtende Aura Mozarts herauf.

