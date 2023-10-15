RHODA SCOTT LADY ALL STARS Halle aux Grains Toulouse, 15 octobre 2023, Toulouse.

RHODA SCOTT LADY ALL STARS Dimanche 15 octobre, 17h00 Halle aux Grains Tarif : 10 € – assis numéroté

★ Rhoda Scott, orgue / Sophie Alour, saxophone ténor / Airelle Besson, trompette / Céline Bonacina, saxophone baryton / Ananda Brandao, batterie / Lisa Cat-Berro, saxophone alto / Géraldine Laurent, saxophone alto / Julie Saury, batterie

« Auparavant, je ne jouais qu’avec des hommes ! » s’exclame l’organiste franco-américaine Rhoda Scott. Mais, fort heureusement, les temps changent. « Le genre n’a rien à voir avec le talent ou la sensibilité » complète-t-elle. Depuis 15 ans, « la pianiste aux pieds nus » bouge encore une fois les conventions avec son Lady All Stars, groupe d’instrumentistes féminines qui multiplie albums et tournées. Dans un univers où les femmes ne sont encore que vocalistes et rarement batteuse ou saxophoniste comme peuvent l’être certaines membres de ce mini big-band 100% féminin. Ces deux batteuses et ce quintet de cuivres qui l’entourent font souffler un vent de liberté et de nouveauté rafraichissant. Le swing s’impose autour du gros son de l’orgue Hammond de la grande prêtresse. Girl(s) power !

➤ Plus d’information : http://rhoda-scott.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gcgio4bxIE&embeds_referring_euri=http%3A%2F%2Frhoda-scott.com%2F&source_ve_path=Mjg2NjY&feature=emb_logo

Halle aux Grains 1 place Dupuy, 31000 Toulouse Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://billetterie.festik.net/jazz31/product/rhoda-scott-lady-all-stars »}] [{« link »: « http://rhoda-scott.com/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Christophe Deghelt », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Rhoda Scott Lady All Stars – Live in Marciac 2022nI Wanna Move (Sophie Alour)nnRhoda Scott (organ)nSophie Alour (tenor)nAirelle Besson (trumpet)nCeline Bonacina (baryton)nLisa Cat-Berro (alto)nGeraldine Laurent (alto)nAnne Pacu00e9o (drums)nJulie Saury (drums)nnExclusive Booking Worldwide: Backstage ProductionsnChristophe Deghelt – christophe@backstage-prod.comnhttp://backstage-prod.comnnLabel Framboise Productions / Sunset RecordsnnRhoda Scott – Lady All Starsnhttps://baco.lnk.to/RhodaScottLadyAllStarsnnBroadcasted July 28th 2022 – Jazz in MarciacnProductions : Jazz in Marciac & Framboise Productions & Backstage ProductionsnProduction exu00e9cutive : Tabau00efbasnRu00e9alisateur : Jean-Marc Birraux », « type »: « video », « title »: « Rhoda Scott Lady All Stars – I Wanna Move – Live in Marciac 2022 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/1gcgio4bxIE/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gcgio4bxIE », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE7CPDYLystzcf3sCkHW7OQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gcgio4bxIE&embeds_referring_euri=http%3A%2F%2Frhoda-scott.com%2F&source_ve_path=Mjg2NjY&feature=emb_logo »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-15T17:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-15T19:00:00+02:00

2023-10-15T17:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-15T19:00:00+02:00

Jazz Musique

©Alexandre Lacombe