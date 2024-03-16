THEATRE AIR B’N BOOM Halle aux Blés Raon-l’Étape, 16 mars 2024, Raon-l'Étape.

Raon-l’Étape,Vosges

Une comédie de Bruno Chapelle mise en scène par Laure Lépelley avec Pascale Michaud, Juliette Poissonnier, Martine Visciano, Jean-Philippe Azéma, Nicolas Biaud-Mauduit, Bruno Chapelle.

Suite à l’explosion de l’appartement où il se trouve, un couple illégitime vient se réfugier chez un ami, artiste plasticien. Obligé de dissimuler les fautifs, le bonhomme aura bien du mal à faire front dans son appartement récemment transformé en Air b’nb !

Placard hanté, calèche-brouette, art contemporain néo-discount, croissants volants, … les accessoires sont ubuesques et les situations à l’unisson pour justifier l’injustifiable !

Tiré d’un fait réel : l’auteur a vécu l’explosion de son appartement parisien le 12 janvier 2019. Mais de la réalité, on bascule vite dans le burlesque avant de rejoindre la pure comédie, dans la droite ligne des autres spectacles de la Compagnie.. Adultes

Samedi 2024-03-16 20:30:00 fin : 2024-03-16 22:30:00. 25 EUR.

Halle aux Blés Rue Jules Ferry

Raon-l’Étape 88110 Vosges Grand Est



A comedy by Bruno Chapelle directed by Laure Lépelley with Pascale Michaud, Juliette Poissonnier, Martine Visciano, Jean-Philippe Azéma, Nicolas Biaud-Mauduit, Bruno Chapelle.

Following an explosion in their apartment, an illegitimate couple take refuge with a friend, a visual artist. Forced to hide the culprits, the man will have a hard time coping in his apartment, recently transformed into an Air b’nb!

Haunted closet, horse-drawn carriage, neo-discount contemporary art, flying croissants, … the props are ubuesque and the situations in unison to justify the unjustifiable!

Based on a true story: the author lived through the explosion in his Paris apartment on January 12, 2019. But from reality, we quickly switch to burlesque and then to pure comedy, in line with the Compagnie’s other shows.

Una comedia de Bruno Chapelle dirigida por Laure Lépelley con Pascale Michaud, Juliette Poissonnier, Martine Visciano, Jean-Philippe Azéma, Nicolas Biaud-Mauduit, Bruno Chapelle.

Tras una explosión en su piso, una pareja ilegítima se refugia en casa de un amigo, artista plástico. ¡Obligado a ocultar a los culpables, el hombre lo pasará mal en su piso, recientemente transformado en un Air b’nb!

Un armario encantado, un carruaje tirado por caballos, arte contemporáneo neo-discount, cruasanes voladores… ¡el atrezzo es inverosímil y las situaciones se alían para justificar lo injustificable!

Basada en una historia real: la autora vivió la explosión en su piso de París el 12 de enero de 2019. Pero de la realidad, la obra vira rápidamente hacia lo burlesco antes de pasar a la comedia pura, en la línea de los demás espectáculos de la Compagnie.

Eine Komödie von Bruno Chapelle in der Regie von Laure Lépelley mit Pascale Michaud, Juliette Poissonnier, Martine Visciano, Jean-Philippe Azéma, Nicolas Biaud-Mauduit, Bruno Chapelle.

Nach der Explosion der Wohnung, in der sie sich befanden, sucht ein uneheliches Paar Zuflucht bei einem Freund, einem bildenden Künstler. Der Mann, der gezwungen ist, die Schuldigen zu verstecken, hat es schwer, in seiner kürzlich in ein Air b’nb umgewandelten Wohnung eine Front aufzubauen!

Spukende Schränke, Pferdekutschen, zeitgenössische Neo-Discount-Kunst, fliegende Croissants … Die Requisiten sind absurd und die Situationen unisono, um das Ungerechtfertigte zu rechtfertigen!

Basierend auf einer wahren Begebenheit: Der Autor hat die Explosion seiner Pariser Wohnung am 12. Januar 2019 miterlebt. Aber von der Realität wechselt man schnell ins Burleske, bevor man sich der reinen Komödie zuwendet, ganz auf der Linie der anderen Stücke der Compagnie.

