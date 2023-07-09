Sportez-vous bien Haims Haims
Sportez-vous bien Haims, 9 juillet 2023, Haims.
Initiation et découverte football, nia, marche (5 et 12km). Accès libre.
2023-07-09 à ; fin : 2023-07-09 12:00:00. .
Haims stade
Haims 86310 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Initiation and discovery soccer, nia, walking (5 and 12km). Free access
Iniciación y descubrimiento del fútbol, nia, senderismo (5 y 12km). Acceso gratuito
Einführung und Entdeckung Fußball, Nia, Wandern (5 und 12 km). Freier Zugang
Mise à jour le 2023-04-09 par ACAP