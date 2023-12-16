Atelier poterie dans une ambiance cosy Haguenau
Haguenau,Bas-Rhin
Apprenez à façonner des objets du quotidien lors d’un atelier de 3h dans un studio de poterie au charme vintage et cocooning à souhait..
Haguenau 67500 Bas-Rhin Grand Est
Learn how to shape everyday objects during a 3-hour workshop in a pottery studio with a vintage charm that’s just the right amount of cocooning.
Aprenda a fabricar objetos cotidianos en un taller de 3 horas en un estudio de cerámica con encanto vintage y un ambiente acogedor.
Lernen Sie in einem dreistündigen Workshop in einem Töpferstudio mit Vintage-Charme, das durch und durch kuschelig ist, Alltagsgegenstände zu formen.
