Atelier poterie dans une ambiance cosy Haguenau, 16 décembre 2023, Haguenau.

Haguenau,Bas-Rhin

Apprenez à façonner des objets du quotidien lors d’un atelier de 3h dans un studio de poterie au charme vintage et cocooning à souhait..

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 17:00:00. EUR.

Haguenau 67500 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Learn how to shape everyday objects during a 3-hour workshop in a pottery studio with a vintage charm that’s just the right amount of cocooning.

Aprenda a fabricar objetos cotidianos en un taller de 3 horas en un estudio de cerámica con encanto vintage y un ambiente acogedor.

Lernen Sie in einem dreistündigen Workshop in einem Töpferstudio mit Vintage-Charme, das durch und durch kuschelig ist, Alltagsgegenstände zu formen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par Office de tourisme de Haguenau