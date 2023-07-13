FÊTE NATIONAL Hagondange, 13 juillet 2023, Hagondange.

À l’occasion de la Fête Nationale, la ville d’Hagondange vous propose des festivités sur 2 jours : cérémonie officielle, feu d’artifice et bal populaire. Pour la Fête Nationale du 14 Juillet, Hagondange vous propose deux jours de festivités. Au programme : cérémonie officielle, feu d’artifice et bal populaire.. Tout public

Jeudi 2023-07-13 21:00:00 fin : 2023-07-13 . 0 EUR.

Hagondange 57300 Moselle Grand Est



For the Fête Nationale, the town of Hagondange offers 2 days of festivities: official ceremony, fireworks and popular ball. For the Fête Nationale on July 14th, Hagondange is offering two days of festivities. On the program: official ceremony, fireworks and popular ball.

Con motivo de la Fiesta Nacional, la ciudad de Hagondange ofrece 2 días de fiesta: una ceremonia oficial, fuegos artificiales y un baile popular. Con motivo de la Fiesta de la Bastilla, el 14 de julio, Hagondange ofrece dos días de fiesta. En el programa: ceremonia oficial, fuegos artificiales y baile popular.

Anlässlich des Nationalfeiertags bietet Ihnen die Stadt Hagondange zweitägige Feierlichkeiten an: offizielle Zeremonie, Feuerwerk und Volksball. Zum Nationalfeiertag am 14. Juli bietet Ihnen Hagondange zweitägige Feierlichkeiten an. Auf dem Programm stehen: offizielle Zeremonie, Feuerwerk und Volksball.

