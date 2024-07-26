Feria du Novillo Hagetmau, 26 juillet 2024, Hagetmau.

Hagetmau,Landes

Pendant 4 jours et 5 nuits, Hagetmau vit au rythme de la fête et des bandas.

Au programme, spectacle musical, novilladas, concours landais, repas, défilés de chars et de voitures de fêtes, animations de rues….. et fête foraine.

Il y en aura pour toute la famille..

2024-07-26 fin : 2024-07-30 . .

Hagetmau 40700 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Traditional local village feast, with different kinds of animations : Course Landaise on friday night ; parade and village dance on saturday night ; novilladas and parade on sunday ; novillada, arena games and village dance on monday ; firework and closing village dance on tuesday ; meals everynight in the streets.

Fiestas tradicionales locales, con diferentes animaciones (Course Landaise, comidas, bailes…)

Vier Tage und fünf Nächte lang lebt Hagetmau im Rhythmus des Festes und der Bandas.

Auf dem Programm stehen musikalische Darbietungen, Novilladas, Concours landais, Mahlzeiten, Umzüge mit Festwagen und Autos, Straßenunterhaltung….. und ein Jahrmarkt.

Es wird etwas für die ganze Familie geboten.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-14 par OT Chalosse Tursan