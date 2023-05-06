Le Festival des sosies Maison pour tous, 6 mai 2023, Hagetaubin.

Sosies d’artistes reconnus comme Johnny, Renaud et bien d’autres… des chanteurs, politiques, comiques. Les artistes surprendront le public dans la musique et la bonne humeur..

2023-05-06 à ; fin : 2023-05-06 23:30:00. EUR.

Maison pour tous

Hagetaubin 64370 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Look-alikes of famous artists like Johnny, Renaud and many others… singers, politicians, comedians. The artists will surprise the public with music and good humor.

Imitadores de artistas famosos como Johnny, Renaud y muchos otros… cantantes, políticos, cómicos. Los artistas sorprenderán al público con música y buen humor.

Doppelgänger von bekannten Künstlern wie Johnny, Renaud und vielen anderen – Sänger, Politiker, Komiker. Die Künstler werden das Publikum mit Musik und guter Laune überraschen.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-08 par OT Coeur de Béarn