MARCHÉS NOCTURNES ET SOIRÉE CONCERT PHOENIX 66 Parking du stade, 17 juin 2023, Hadol.

Vous y trouverez de nombreux commerçants et artisans locaux, une tombola avec de nombreux lots, une animation musicale.

Une restauration rapide sera disponible sur place. CONCERT à 20h00 PHOENIX 66 les disciple de Johnny réservation: https://urlz.fr/l3ix

La soirée sera clôturée par un feu d’artifice.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-06-17 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-17 23:50:00. 0 EUR.

Parking du stade

Hadol 88220 Vosges Grand Est



You will find many local merchants and craftsmen, a raffle with many prizes, musical entertainment.

A fast food will be available on site. CONCERT at 20h00 PHOENIX 66 les disciple de Johnny reservation: https://urlz.fr/l3ix

The evening will be closed by a fireworks display.

Encontrará numerosos comerciantes y artesanos locales, una tómbola con muchos premios y animación musical.

Habrá comida rápida disponible in situ. CONCIERTO a las 20 h PHOENIX 66 les disciple de Johnny reserva: https://urlz.fr/l3ix

La velada terminará con un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales.

Dort finden Sie zahlreiche lokale Händler und Handwerker, eine Tombola mit vielen Preisen und musikalische Unterhaltung.

Vor Ort werden Snacks und Getränke angeboten. KONZERT um 20.00 Uhr PHOENIX 66 die Nachfolger von Johnny Reservierung: https://urlz.fr/l3ix

Der Abend wird mit einem Feuerwerk abgerundet.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION