Habibi Love – Oriental vibes Party à La Villette ! A La Folie Paris, vendredi 12 janvier 2024.
Le vendredi 12 janvier 2024
de 23h00 à 06h00
.Public adultes. payant
8/10/12€ ÷ 8€ eary bird / 10€ av. minuit / 12€ après
15€ sur place
Soirée vers les sonorités du Maghreb, le Monde Arabe, la Méditerranée jusqu’au Moyen Orient à Villette de 23h jusqu’à l’aube ce vendredi 12 janvier à La Folie !!
La soirée Habibi Love revient à La Folie au Parc de La Villette pour une soirée clubbing oriental traversant toute la Méditerranée entre maghreb beats, arabic grooves, chaabi, raï, techno middle east et desert sounds !!
ARTISTES
YANE (North Africa & Electronic – Algérie)
JAWI (Future Gnawa beats / Maroc)
DJ CUCURUCHO (Arab sounds & Oriental grooves)
BINOME (Modern Arabic & Oriental sounds)
GROOVALIZACION DJs (Techno-Oriental & Arab-beats)
A La Folie 26 avenue Corentin Cariou 75019 Paris
Contact : https://www.facebook.com/events/1021908055578652 https://shotgun.live/events/habibi-love-oriental-vibes-party-a-la-villettee
Toni Polo