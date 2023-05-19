Celebrate International Museum Day at the Haas-Lilienthal House Haas-Lilienthal House, 19 mai 2023, San Francisco.

Celebrate International Museum Day at the Haas-Lilienthal House Jeudi 18 mai, 17h00 Haas-Lilienthal House Free Admission

The Haas-Lilienthal House is proud to join the celebration of International Museum Day by hosting a special Self-Guided Audio Tour on Thursday, May 18 from 5 pm – 8 pm. Admission is Free

The audio tour allows visitors to walk through this historic house at their own pace while listening to family stories of life in this Victorian-era home told by descendants of the Haas and Lilienthal families, as well as local experts sharing the fascinating history of San Francisco.

Audio wands & earbuds will be available upon request.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own smart device plus earbuds/air pods or headphones to access the audio tour online via a QR code.

2023-05-19T02:00:00+02:00 – 2023-05-19T05:00:00+02:00

House Museum Victorian house museum